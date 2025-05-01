Dabur’s ‘100% Fruit Juice’ claim deemed misleading, violates law: FSSAI tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has informed the Delhi High Court that FMCG giant Dabur’s claim of “100% fruit juice” on its Real range of fruit beverages is misleading and violates food safety regulations.

The assertion, made in an affidavit filed on April 23, 2025, has sparked a legal battle, with the next hearing scheduled for July 7, 2025.

The controversy stemmed from a June 2024 FSSAI notification directing all food business operators (FBOs) to remove “100% fruit juice” claims from labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices by September 1, 2024.

According to news reports, the regulator argued that such claims mislead consumers, particularly when products contain added water or are made from fruit concentrates, as is the case with Dabur’s Real Activ, Mixed Fruit Juice, Apple Juice, and Grape Juice. According to FSSAI, the term “100%” is not recognised under the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, specifically Schedule V, and violates Regulation 2.3.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

FSSAI’s affidavit, supported by a writ petition from Assistant Director Smita Singh, highlighted that Dabur’s products contain water and fruit concentrate, with the mixed fruit juice concentrate constituting only 6.8% in some cases, alongside natural flavouring substances. The regulator emphasised that such claims create a false impression of the product’s composition, misleading consumers about its purity and content.

The news reports stated that Dabur, in its defense, has challenged the FSSAI’s directive, arguing it is legally unsound and based on a misinterpretation of existing regulations. The company contends that its reconstituted juices, produced by adding water to fruit concentrate to restore the juice’s natural composition without added sugar, comply with FSSAI standards. Dabur maintains that its labels are transparent, clearly stating “reconstituted fruit juice” alongside the “100% fruit juice” claim, and draws parallels with reconstituted milk, where water is inherent but does not alter classification. The company has also highlighted significant market disruption caused by the directive, with trade partners temporarily halting procurement, prompting Dabur to begin modifying labels under protest.

This is not the first time Dabur has faced scrutiny over its juice claims. In 2018, the company sought to restrain ITC from disparaging its Real juices in advertisements, and in 2023, the Calcutta High Court ordered the removal of a YouTube video by Dhruv Rathee that allegedly disparaged packaged fruit juices, including Dabur’s products.