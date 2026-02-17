Dabur names Herjit S Bhalla as India CEO; Mohit Malhotra as Global CEO

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG and ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Hershey global executive Herjit S Bhalla as the Chief Executive Officer-India Business.

The company elevated the incumbent Mohit Malhotra as Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company, according to a regulatory filing by the Burman family-promoted entity.

Bhalla’s appointment will be effective from April 15, or such other date as may be agreed between them, and will report to Malhotra, Dabur added.

Malhotra’s redesignation as Whole Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer is with immediate effect from Tuesday.

Bhalla (49) had joined The Hershey Company in 2018 as Managing Director for India. Since then, he has continued with Hershey, taking over global roles since 2021 as VP India & AEMEA, VP Canada and AMEA and currently as VP Canada & Global Customers.

He has over 25 years of commercial and general management experience across diverse geographies and business contexts.