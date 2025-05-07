Dabur India spends Rs 864.64 crore on advertising in FY2025

New Delhi: Dabur India, a home-grown FMCG player, increased its advertising expenditure by Rs 15.58 crore to Rs 864.64 crore in FY2025, up from Rs 849.06 crore in FY2024.

However, the company’s ad spend for Q4 FY2025 stood at Rs 176.40 crore, reflecting a decline of Rs 7.25 crore from the Rs 183.65 crore it spent in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the brand’s ad spend fell by 22%, dropping from Rs 226.72 crore in Q3 FY2025.

On Wednesday, the FMCG company reported over 8% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 312.73 crore for March quarter FY25, on higher expenses.

It had earned Rs 341.22 crore net profit in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,971.29 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,943.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Expenses too rose to Rs 2,559.39 crore from Rs 2,490.43 crore in March quarter FY24.

For the entire FY25, net profit fell to Rs 1,740.42 crore from Rs 1,811.31 crore in FY24.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25.

"Despite facing some pressures in the India business, our international business enabled us to successfully navigate the complex external environment. Our International Business achieved 19% Constant Currency growth in the fourth quarter and 17% during the full year. We expect consumer demand in India to recover progressively in the coming quarters, both in urban and rural markets. Our business fundamentals remain strongwith household penetration gains across Oral Care, Hair Care, Healthcare, Air Fresheners and Food & Beverages businesses. We are focusing on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace by investing in scaling up our rural footprint and rolling out consumercentric innovations," Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

“In addition, we are refining our Go-To-Market strategy to respond to the changing channel dynamics in urban India. This reinforces our confidence to deliver an industry-leading profitable growth going forward," he added.