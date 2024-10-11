Dabur Chyawanprash launches AI-led campaign ‘Pujo with Dada’

New Delhi: Dabur Chyawanprash launched its first regional AI-led marketing campaign for Durga Puja, ‘Pujo with Dada,’ featuring brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly.

The homegrown FMCG major said this campaign aims to blend modern technology with traditional festive greetings, offering a perspective on how people connect during the celebrations.

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by BTDT Media, in collaboration with Garima Goel, a content marketing consultant.

Its core idea is straightforward: what if Sourav Ganguly, known as “Dada,” could deliver personalised Puja messages to Bengali households?

According to Dabur, this initiative aims to transform the act of exchanging greetings into an interactive digital experience, fostering connection among families.

As per the brand, Sourav Ganguly was a suitable choice for this initiative given his connection with the Bengali community. To this, the entire project was completed in just 15 days.

Amit Garg, Marketing Head, Health Supplements at Dabur India Ltd, said, “We believe that #PujoWithDada has not only brought happiness to West Bengal but has also redefined how brands engage during festive seasons. By integrating AI, we’ve enhanced the Puja experience, making it more special for people.”

BTDT Media, working with Bangalore-based content marketing consultant Garima Goel, brought this vision to life using an AI-led approach.

The campaign featured a microsite, www.PujoWithDada.com where users could create personalised greetings in Sourav Ganguly’s voice.

The interactive experience included:

User Input: Visitors could enter their name, the recipient’s name, and their phone number on the site.

AI-Generated Messages: The AI engine, trained with recordings of Sourav Ganguly’s voice, created a customized video message where Ganguly addressed the recipient directly, offering a Puja greeting.

Easy Sharing: The video could be shared via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Goel said, “By leveraging AI technology, we are able to bring personalisation to life, enhancing the experience without overshadowing the tradition of Puja wishes.”

Arjun Kapadia, Founder & CEO, BTDT Media, said, “For AI to effectively replicate Dada’s voice and gestures, we captured extensive footage and trained the model. The outcome was a seamless experience, allowing users to feel as if they were receiving a message from Sourav Ganguly.”

“The response to ‘Pujo with Dada’ has been positive. Users have embraced the interactive experience and appreciated the opportunity to receive personalized messages from Sourav Ganguly. Many noted that the AI’s use of Dada’s voice added warmth, transforming a simple festive greeting into a meaningful interaction,” Kapadia added.