Curefoods & Nick India partner to introduce Motu Patlu themed products and experience

New Delhi: CakeZone and Olio Pizza, brands under Curefoods, have collaborated with Nick India to introduce Motu Patlu themed products and experiences. The association was launched in mid-February.

As part of the collaboration, Motu Patlu characters will be featured across CakeZone and Olio’s offerings, including product packaging and in-store branding. The companies plan to release themed products, limited-edition freebies, and activities.

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nick India to bring their iconic characters, Motu Patlu, to life through this exciting partnership. As one of the most popular and enduring kids’ shows for over 13 years, Motu Patlu has captivated young audiences with its humour, heartwarming friendship, and light-hearted storytelling. This collaboration seamlessly blends nostalgia with the joy of indulging in our products, creating a truly special experience for families and children. We believe this initiative will strengthen our brand’s connection with young audiences while bringing fun and happiness into every household."

Sachin Puntambekar, Head - JioStar Consumer Products, said, “Motu Patlu holds a special place in the hearts of our fans and this collaboration with CakeZone and Olio Pizza allows us to bring their magic to life in a fun-filled culinary experience. By bringing our beloved characters into everyday moments, we are further strengthening their deep emotional connection with fans.”

CakeZone will introduce a select range of cakes and single-serve desserts, while Olio Pizza will launch the Motu Patlu Kids Meal with collectible add-ons.

Limited-edition merchandise and giveaways, including activity booklets, party hats, lunch boxes, and stationery, will also be released.

Select offline outlets in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune will offer Motu Patlu themed colouring placemats for kids, along with birthday party packs featuring character décor, customised cakes, and interactive activities. Additionally, themed offers around Children’s Day, back-to-school season, and other key occasions will also be available.

The show Motu Patlu, launched in 2012, follows the misadventures of two best friends, Motu and Patlu.

The Motu Patlu themed products will be available for six months starting mid-February across CakeZone and Olio’s online platforms and select offline outlets in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune.