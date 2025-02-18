Curefoods’ EatFit launches Hustl in collaboration with Mayank Agarwal

New Delhi: EatFit, from the house of Bangalore-based F&B brands, Curefoods, announced the launch of energy bars, Hustl.

The energy bars are launched in collaboration with Indian Cricketer, Mayank Agarwal.

Hustl is available in Fruit Pop and Choco Pop flavours.

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods said, “Our mission has always been to make healthy living accessible and convenient. With the launch of Hustl, we aim to empower the next generation of hustlers with a snack that doesn’t just fuel their energy but also supports their nutrition needs.”

In a statement, Curefoods said that these energy bars are for startup enthusiasts, sports professionals, and everyone hustling to chase their dreams. It added. “The idea behind Hustl stems from the realisation that young Indians often miss meals due to their busy lifestyles. EatFit aims to bridge this gap with a convenient and nutritious solution.”

Mayank Agarwal said, “As someone who understands the importance of maintaining energy levels on a busy schedule, I’m excited to partner with EatFit on this initiative. These energy bars are a great way to ensure that young, active individuals can stay nourished and energised when the Hustle’s on.”

The energy bars from Hustl will be available across multiple platforms like Amazon, Swiggy, and Zomato, along with HRX outlets and EatFit outlets across India.