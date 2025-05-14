Curativity onboards Anand Krishna as EVP & Head of Business

New Delhi: Curativity, a digital creative-marketing ecosystem, has appointed Anand Krishna as Executive Vice-President and Head of Business of the platform vertical.

Curativity was founded in August 2023 by Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon.

Krishna has 20+ years of industry experience. He has led mandates at companies such as Mirum India, Network18 Digital, Raymond Apparel, and more.

Most recently, he served as Vice-President – Customer Success, Mirum India, where he led the digital mandate for clients across sectors, including BFSI, retail, healthcare and more.

“I have always been passionate about building—from businesses and teams to culture and capability,” said Krishna. “What drew me to Curativity is the founders’ bold vision of creating the next-generation marketing ecosystem tailored for the Indian economy. Today’s creative services landscape is fragmented and falling behind. Marketers are looking for fast, flexible, and future-ready solutions—and that’s exactly what we are building at Curativity.”

At Curativity, Krishna will lead business strategy, revenue growth, client partnerships, and strategic expansion into new markets and verticals.

He will also work to shape the firm’s integrated offerings across marketing, experience design, technology, and business transformation.

“We are thrilled to have Krishna join us at Curativity,” said Virat Tandon, CEO and Co-Founder, Curativity. “He brings a rare mix of hands-on business leadership and a deep understanding of how marketing is evolving. As we build a new kind of marketing ecosystem—one that’s fast, flexible, and future-ready—Krishna’s energy and experience will be invaluable in taking us to the next level.”