Cugo unveils new brand mascot

Delhi: Cugo has introduced its new mascot. The mascot aims to reflect Cugo's core values – providing quality, care, and joy in every product.

The mascot’s design is inspired by the essence of childhood wonder, aimed at representing a blend of warmth, imagination, and comfort.

The mascot will play a central role in Cugo’s marketing campaigns, social media interactions, and community events.

Aaryav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Cugo, said, “We are beyond excited to introduce our new mascot, which truly captures the spirit of Cugo. This character is designed to bring a smile to every child’s face and provide parents with a trusted companion for their little ones. It’s more than just a mascot; it’s a symbol of our dedication to making every moment special.”

The mascot will feature in a variety of creative ways, including storybooks, animated content, and interactive experiences.