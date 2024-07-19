Crunchyroll unveils revamped brand identity

Delhi: Crunchyroll has unveiled a new brand identity today. Starting on July 25 with San Diego Comic-Con, the updated and recharged Crunchyroll brand identity will be rolled out across all fan touchpoints of the organisation over the next year.

The updated brand identity includes a modernised logo with a balanced eye symbol and revamped wordmark; a new font set called Crunchyroll Atyp that blends classic and modern elements for improved readability and a color system featuring orange, black, white, and taupe, aiming to reflect anime's dynamic nature.

A new seven-second audio-visual mnemonic aims to capture the Crunchyroll experience with anime-inspired sound design and elements.

Fans will first experience the new Crunchyroll look and feel at San Diego Comic-Con, where the brand evolution will be emblazoned across the Rady Shell concert venue in celebration of the Crunchyroll Concert Series. The two-day event will feature J-Pop artist LiSA and hyperpop artist Alice Longyu Gao, as well as the One Piece 25th Anniversary: Symphonic Voyage concert in collaboration with Toei Animation, celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary.

Additionally, the new brand identity will also be showcased inside and outside the San Diego Convention Center. There will be a display of limited and fan-forward streetwear collection inspired by the new and refreshed Crunchyroll – designed by 2024 CFDA Fashion Fund finalist Sebastian Ami.

“As the number of ‘anime-curious’ people approaches the one billion mark, and anime continues to command a prominent place in popular culture, we wanted to evolve the Crunchyroll brand to appeal to a growing diversity of global fans without losing the core essence of what fans have loved about Crunchyroll along the way,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We believe this new brand evolution will encourage and welcome many anime fans to deepen their love for years to come.”

"A lot of attention to detail and meaning was embedded into all the unique elements of our updated look and feel. Whether it be the vibrancy of our new Crunchyroll orange or the audio mark inspired by anime’s unique sounds,” said Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Operating Officer of Crunchyroll, who also oversees marketing. “Our teams live and breathe anime, and we wanted to pour that passion into designing a brand that is purposely fit for legions of fans around the world – giving them space to deepen their love and further their emotional connection.”

Development of the new brand identity package was led by Crunchyroll’s Markus Gerdemann (Senior Vice-President, Marketing) and Norman Rabinovich (Vice-President, Creative Services).