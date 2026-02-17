New Delhi: Crocs has launched its Let Them Talk campaign, featuring Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the face of its Echo range. The campaign highlights street culture, personal expression, and everyday moments of confidence, showcasing the Echo RO Gum Clog and Echo Wave Clog, updated versions of the Echo silhouette.

The campaign film, produced by Homegrown, follows Siddhant Chaturvedi as he moves through urban settings with ease, reflecting the message of natural self-expression. The Echo silhouette is presented as versatile, balancing functionality with a bold, style-focused design. A specially composed music track accompanies the visuals.

Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said, “Let Them Talk is not just a campaign, it’s a cultural statement. As street culture continues to shape how style and identity are expressed today, Echo places Crocs firmly within those conversations. With Siddhant leading this narrative, this campaign reflects our belief that true confidence comes from owning who you are, without seeking permission or approval. This campaign reinforces Crocs as a platform for self-expression, built from the streets up.”

Varsha Patra, CEO and Co-founder of Homegrown, added, “Crocs Echo footwear gave us a canvas to create a film rooted in cultural play and individuality in motion. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s presence instinctively captures the spirit of the campaign: his multifaceted expression and creative energy feel entirely true to the world we set out to build.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “What drew me to the Echo campaign was how real and instinctive it felt. The film captures those everyday moments where you’re simply being yourself. ‘Let Them Talk’ is about staying confident in your own rhythm and not overthinking what the world around you has to say.”

The Echo range combines a sculpted silhouette with sport-inspired detailing. The first phase features the Echo RO Gum Clog in Black and Chalk, with additional releases planned. The campaign is rolling out across digital, social, retail, and e-commerce platforms, with the Echo range available at select Crocs stores, crocs.in, and leading e-commerce sites.

Watch the campaign film: