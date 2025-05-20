Criteo data shows post-pandemic travel boom led by APAC

New Delhi: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) has released its Spring 2025 Travel Pulse Global Report, pointing to a significant rebound in global travel activity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. According to the report, APAC registered steady gains in Q1 2025, with hotel bookings increasing by 10% and air bookings by 7%. In comparison, bookings declined in other regions: the Americas saw a 10% drop in hotel bookings and a modest 1% rise in air travel, while EMEA experienced a 11% decline in hotel bookings and a 4% decrease in air bookings.

Between July and October 2024, APAC travel bookings also surpassed retail sales growth by over 12 index points, indicating sustained off-season demand. Based on responses from more than 14,000 consumers worldwide, the report explores evolving travel behaviours, emerging destination trends, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in trip planning.

The data reveals that hotel booking values in APAC grew by 23%, a sharp contrast to just 2% growth recorded in both the Americas and EMEA. The report also identifies distinct consumer behaviour among affluent APAC travellers, who were found to be twice as likely to make luxury purchases during trips. Purchases of makeup and perfumes by this segment rose by 102% and 113% respectively, when compared to their counterparts in other regions.

Food tourism is another major trend, with 60% of international travellers from APAC prioritising food-related attractions in their travel plans, highlighting an increasing preference for culinary experiences.

Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in global travel planning, with more consumers relying on AI-powered recommendations for excursions and activities. The report notes that while rising costs, environmental concerns, and geopolitical uncertainty continue to influence travel decisions, many consumers are adapting their habits rather than cancelling trips altogether. Budget revisions, flexible planning, and value-focused choices are shaping the current travel landscape.

The findings suggest an opportunity for travel marketers to recalibrate their strategies, especially through bundled offers, cross-selling, and more personalised engagement, particularly in regions experiencing stronger demand.