Crisil unveils new brand identity

New Delhi: Crisil, a provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions, unveiled its new brand logo.

The new brand identity, ‘Crisil’ (earlier written as CRISIL), reinforces the company’s position as a global, insights-driven analytics firm, building on a distinguished legacy of close to four decades.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Crisil, said, “Our reimagined brand expresses a more progressive vision of our future. It celebrates a pioneering and illustrious past and showcases our commitment to deliver actionable insights to clients. Our people’s analytical rigour and domain expertise will continue to set standards and empower clients to make mission-critical decisions with confidence. The new brand identity guides us in shaping how we present ourselves to the world, influencing every interaction internally and externally to help us deliver exceptional client value.”

The strategic brand transformation positions Crisil’s businesses — Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence (formerly MI&A), Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and Crisil Integral IQ (formerly GR&RS) — under a cohesive identity that offers a consistent and more connected experience for clients around the world.

Crisil Ratings: Offers independent credit ratings in India that empower informed decisions and objective benchmarking by lenders, investors and issuers.

Crisil Intelligence: Offers insights, consulting, technology-driven risk solutions and advanced data analytics, serving clients across government, private and public enterprises, empowering them to make informed decisions.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich: Offers strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry and specialises in providing unique, high-value and actionable information to help clients measure and drive their business performance.

Crisil Integral IQ: Offers solutions and actionable intelligence to financial institutions around the globe to deliver strategic transformation, optimise risk and drive operational excellence.

The main logo in bold black symbolises excellence and the certainty that the company deliver.

Complementing this, the business logos now feature a teal colour that conveys confidence and trust rooted in rigour and domain expertise.