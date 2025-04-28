Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin joins VOC Automotive as brand ambassador and strategic investor

Mumbai: VOC Automotive, a multi-brand two-wheeler service network, announced the onboarding of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador and strategic investor.

Founded in 2019 by Venkatesh B M and Lokesh S, VOC Automotive has over 150 stores nationwide and is aiming for 300 outlets with a projected revenue of Rs 50 crore by FY26.

Ashwin's association with VOC Automotive signifies a fusion of sportsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit in the two-wheeler service industry in India.

Ashwin said, "I’m thrilled to associate with VOC Automotive. Their modern approach to 2-wheeler servicing truly aligns with my own principles of precision and consistency. I look forward to contributing to their vision of transforming the 2-wheeler service industry in India.”

"Having Ashwin onboard is a testament to our vision of excellence. His strategic investment and brand endorsement will propel VOC Automotive to new heights,” said B M, Co-Founder & CEO, VOC Automotive.