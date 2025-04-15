Creativeland India’s Chief Strategy Officer Divya Agarwal moves on

Mumbai: Divya Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer, Creativeland India took to her LinkedIn to announce that she would be moving on from the company after being associated with it for 21 months.

In addition to this role, Agarwal was also the head at Crossbow Insights having joined in August 2023.

Agarwal’s LinkedIn post stated, “We talk a lot about beginnings. Rarely about ends. After 600days of dazzling and dizzying as the Chief Strategy Officer at Creativeland Asia and Head of Crossbow Insights, I'm moving on.

Grateful for the wild ride - the work, the wins, the team, the growth, and all the mad chaos in between. It's time for a pivot.”

Prior to this, Agarwal was a Strategy Mentor at The 30 Minute - University of Planning and India Head of Strategy and Planning at Edelman before that.

Agarwal has also been associated with Ogilvy as VP - Strategy & Planning and McCann Worldgroup as Strategy Planner in the past.

What Agarwal chooses to work on next, is undisclosed.