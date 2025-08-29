Creativefuel acquires Reddit-focused Onemotion Group

New Delhi: Creativefuel has acquired Onemotion Group, a Reddit-first marketing agency, for an undisclosed sum. The move will add to Creativefuel’s work in community and culture-led marketing, particularly in areas such as Reddit strategy, AMA orchestration, answer engine optimisation (AEO) and reputation management in the large language model (LLM) era.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tushar Sukhramani, CEO of Creativefuel, said, “Reddit is where opinions are formed before they trend. With Onemotion, we’ll help brands win those conversations authentically.”

Arjun Darji, Founder of Onemotion Group, added, “We’re built for the AI era where Reddit threads influence search and shape AI answers. With Creativefuel’s scale and cultural footprint, we can amplify these outcomes across India’s biggest digital communities.”