Creativefuel acquires MissMalini Entertainment for Rs 6 crore

New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group has sold digital entertainment network MissMalini Entertainment to the digital agency Creativefuel, as per news reports.

The move is aimed at sustaining operations as the company faces financial struggles. The deal is priced at Rs 6 crore.

Reportedly, the Good Glamm Group had acquired MissMalini for Rs 3 crores.

The company will retain the network’s influencer business but the domain and social media assets have been acquired by Creativefuel.

Creativefuel was founded by Nikhil Sukhramani and Tushar Sukhramani in 2018.

The agency recently acquired the YouTube channels Hasley India and Pataakha.

MissMalini network was founded by digital influencer and TV host Malini Agarwal as a blog in 2008. It covered celebrity life and Bollywood news. The Good Glam Group acquired it in December 2021.