Cox & Kings appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as President

New Delhi: Cox & Kings, the travel and tourism company, announced the appointment of Ramalingam Subramanian, known as Ram, as President of Wilson and Hughes India and Cox & Kings.

In his new role, Ram will drive the growth and development of Cox & Kings under the leadership of Wilson and Hughes, tasked with revitalising the legacy brand and its 200+ sub-brands to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travellers.

Ram holds an impressive track record in strategic brand development, corporate leadership, and transformative marketing.

In the past, he has also been the Head Of Brand, Marketing & Communications at CoinDCX and CMO at Tap Invest.

His academic foundation from the esteemed Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies complements his hands-on experience across reputed organisations, including Cipla, Coca-Cola, and TCS.

He was also the founder of Prarambhan Creative Works, a brand and marketing agency.

Karan Agarwal, Director at Wilson and Hughes and Cox & Kings, said, "Ram's joining is an exciting step forward for both Cox & Kings and Wilson and Hughes. He brings a unique blend of experience, having worked extensively with iconic brands that have set benchmarks and new-age brands that are defining the future. His capability to balance legacy with innovation is remarkable, and we’re confident he will propel Cox & Kings forward, reimagining our offerings to resonate with today’s travellers while honouring our rich history. Ram’s deep-rooted understanding of both traditional and contemporary market dynamics truly positions him as a new-age leader with a forward-looking vision."

Ram added, "We are witnessing a subtle yet significant shift in the travel and tourism ecosystem. People’s preferences, transactional behaviour, and expectations are evolving in ways that speak to a deeper cultural and socio-economic shift. As we embrace these changes, Cox & Kings is poised to set a new standard in travel, one that recognizes the nuances of a digitally empowered, experience-driven audience. I look forward to advancing this brand’s legacy with a fresh perspective, meeting the aspirations of travellers who seek more meaningful, impactful journeys."