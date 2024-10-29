Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai appoints Sonal Ram as Marketing and Communications Manager

New Delhi: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport has announced the appointment of Sonal Ram as Marketing and Communications Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies to elevate the hotel's brand visibility, drive footfall, and increase revenue.

With over seven years of experience in the hospitality industry, Sonal has expertise in marketing, communications, and event management.

In her previous role at Lemon Tree Hotels, Sonal played a role in launching multiple properties, including the flagship Aurika Mumbai Skycity.

Ram said, "I am honoured to be joining such a renowned brand. I look forward to contributing to the hotel's success and helping to create unforgettable experiences for our guests."