Costa Coffee becomes Official Coffee Partner of Olympic Games Paris 2024

Delhi: Costa Coffee has been onboarded as the Official Coffee Partner at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

As part of this collaboration, Costa Coffee introduced three Indian baristas: Ameer Fayiz, Mallika Tripura, and Abhishek Kumar. According to Costa Coffee, the team members will ensure operation of these sites and will host coffee masterclasses designed for the athletes and spectators. Selected Costa Coffee’s team members will get to be a torchbearer at the Olympic games.

Vinay Nair, General Manager, India and Emerging International, Costa Coffee at the Coca-Cola Company, commented, “We are proud to be the Official Coffee Partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This opportunity not only allows us to showcase the skill and artistry of our Indian baristas on a prestigious international platform, but also underscores our commitment towards our talented team members. By providing them with this extraordinary opportunity, we are investing in their growth, embracing an inclusive culture, and celebrating their dedication to excellence.”