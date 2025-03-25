Consumer Affairs Dept seeks applicants for National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited applications for two vacancies in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited applications only through online mode.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 to recommend names for appointment to the said post will scrutinise the applications for the suitability of the application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualifications and experience of candidates and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction.

The final selection will be done based on the overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction.

The Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, the Tribunals (conditions of service) Rules, 2021 and the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules are also placed on the Ministry’s website “www.consumeraffairs.nic.in” for reference.

Applications of eligible and willing candidates are requested online through https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc from March 25, 2025, onwards.

The last date of receipt of applications is April 23, 2025. Wherever applicable, a copy of the application submitted online may be submitted through the proper channel along with prescribed documents to Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi by April 23.