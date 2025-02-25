Connekkt Media acquires Hollywood marketing agency ‘Mob Scene’

New Delhi: Connekkt Media, the media and entertainment company, has acquired Mob Scene, the Hollywood marketing agency.

For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has been the creative engine behind the marketing of Hollywood films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Complete Unknown.

Their expertise extends to campaigns for Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, Minions.

Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek of Drake Star managed the deal on behalf of Mob Scene.

Tom Grane, Co-Founder & CEO of Mob Scene, commented, “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Varun Mathur, Co-Founder of Connekkt Media, said, “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia. As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry-leading creative marketing capability and our class-leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”

Founded by Tom Grane and Brian Daly in 2006, Mob Scene is a creative agency offering production, trailers, promos, branded content, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content for the biggest studios, streaming platforms and networks including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony, 20th Century Studios, Apple, Hulu among others.

Connekkt Media is a media and media-tech company with operations spanning its movie studio business to its AI-powered rights marketplace and B2B streaming content solutions. Connekkt Media’s film studio lineup includes Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha, the biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja – starring Dhanush and an action film in Hindi.