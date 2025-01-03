Comscore welcomes Jackelyn Keller as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Comscore, on Friday, announced the appointment of Jackelyn Keller as its Chief Marketing Officer. Previously, Keller was head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads.

Since September 2024, Keller has been an advisor to Comscore’s leadership team, focusing on simplified positioning, creative strategy and go-to-market efforts, including the launch of evergreen franchises the Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

In the new role, Keller brings extensive expertise in linear TV, streaming, digital and programmatic advertising, product marketing and revenue strategy for some of the most well-known companies in the industry. Jackelyn was trained at some of the well-known media brands, such as Discovery Communications and Turner Broadcasting, working in their ad sales, marketing, and pricing teams.

Expressing her thoughts on the new role, Keller said, “As a company that’s been trailblazing measurement innovation and ensuring objectivity for over 25 years, I’m delighted to join Comscore during this transformative time in which consumers are in the driver's seat.”

“With Comscore’s rich assets, we will continue lighting the way for the industry, serving as the bridge to a largely programmatic future as well as writing the measurement playbook for streaming, local, and national measurement,” she added.

Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Jackelyn to the executive team. She will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our partners.”

He added, “Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients in this rapidly evolving media landscape. We are confident that her leadership will drive our mission forward and elevate our efforts to help our clients thrive.”

Before Comscore and Samsung Ads, Keller was working as a global head of product marketing at Quantcast, an AI powered DSP. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English communications, with a minor in political science, from Yeshiva University. She earned an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, where she has been an adjunct professor since Fall 2021.