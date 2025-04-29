Comfort Fabric Conditioner names Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Comfort has announced Rashmika Mandanna as the brand’s new face.

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Home Care, HUL, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mandanna to the Comfort family. Her vibrant personality perfectly complements our brand ethos, and together, we look forward to redefining the fabric enhancer experience for millions of consumers across India.”

Additionally, Comfort is relaunching its signature product, Comfort Blue, with Smart Fresh Technology. This technology, as claimed by the brand, enhances fabric fragrance and freshness.

The first campaign with Mandanna will centre around this relaunch.

Mandanna said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Comfort journey, a brand that has been a part of so many Indian households for years. In fact, growing up, it was present in my home as well. It's fun, lively personality resonates deeply with me, and I’m excited to embark on this journey of fragrance and joy together.”