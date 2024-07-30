Collective Artists Network partners with Parallel Studios

Delhi: Collective Artists Network has announced an exclusive partnership with Parallel Studios. This strategic alliance will see Collective exclusively represent Parallel Studios in building brand awareness, audience and consumer research, brand, media and Content partnerships, social media led storytelling around the game, talent partnerships (celebrities and influencers), and IP creation.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, commented on the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with Parallel Studios represents a significant milestone in our journey to blend technology with creativity. By joining forces, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in the media industry. We have the potential to work together to develop revolutionary approaches that push the limits in this realm."

Dhruv Chitgopekar, co-founder of Collective Artists Network, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with Parallel Studios to charter their India market-entry. We intend to build community and content around Parallel’s unique approach to gaming experiences through our robust flywheel.

Sascha Mojtahedi, CEO of Parallel Studios, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and said, “India represents a big opportunity for Parallel and our studio’s goal to grow a game that truly redefine the TCG space. Partnering with Collective made sense given they are at the epicenter of culture in India and have relationships with many partners that can help us bring our game to the masses.”