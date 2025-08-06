Colgate-Palmolive unveils refreshed corporate identity

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive has introduced a refreshed corporate brand identity, unveiling a new logo and tagline that the company says reinforces its commitment to innovation, growth, and “healthier futures for all.”

“For Colgate-Palmolive People, our purpose to reimagine a healthier future for all is our North Star, and our new logo and tagline is an expression of that commitment,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. “As a 219-year-old company, we continuously evolve and grow, while staying true to who we are. Our new corporate identity strengthens the connection between our brand, our purpose and our people.”

The updated logo retains elements from the company’s decades-old visual identity while incorporating new features that better represent its purpose. The redesign includes a corporate colour palette optimised for digital platforms, along with standardised guidelines for graphic elements, photography, iconography and other visual assets.

Founded in 1806 as a soap and candle business in New York City, Colgate-Palmolive now markets oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition products in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Leading companies communicate with clarity, consistency and confidence. Not just in what they say, but in how they show up,” said Dana Bolden, Chief Communications Officer. “We believe this new brand identity works well in digital formats and will become a recognisable symbol of our purpose to Colgate-Palmolive People and other stakeholders we care about.”

The refreshed corporate identity has gone live with a redesign of the company’s US corporate website and its global social media channels, including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The rollout will continue in phases across corporate communications, office and manufacturing signage, recruitment materials, customer presentations, reports, packaging and other touchpoints to ensure a smooth transition.