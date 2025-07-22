Colgate-Palmolive spends Rs 188.41 crore on advertising in Q1 FY2026

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 5.5% year-on-year decline in advertising spends, which stood at Rs 188.41 crore in Q1 FY2026 compared to Rs 199.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, ad spends rose by 4.3%, up from Rs 180.57 crore in Q4 FY2025.

The FMCG major reported an 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit, falling to Rs 320.62 crore from Rs 363.98 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations also saw a downturn, decreasing by 4.4% YoY to Rs 1,420.64 crore, compared to Rs 1,485.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue fell by 2.16% from Rs 1,452.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses remained relatively controlled at Rs 1,020.05 crore, marginally lower than Rs 1,030.86 crore in Q1 FY25 but up from Rs 1,003.95 crore in Q4 FY25.