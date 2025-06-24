Colgate-Palmolive India explores global portfolio expansion and digital-first offerings

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) is in discussions with its parent company to expand its product portfolio in India by introducing additional brands from its global offerings, according to Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan.

The company currently operates in the Indian market with two brands, Colgate in oral care and Palmolive in personal care. Narasimhan said there is ongoing engagement with the global team regarding the possibility of bringing in more products that are relevant for Indian consumers.

“We are very excited about what all we can do in India, both with our existing brands and portfolio, and with what we can do with the things that we can bring in from the globe. We have tremendous support from our global counterparts in terms of their excitement about what we can achieve in India,” Narasimhan said.

Commenting on Palmolive’s performance in the Indian market, where it operates in the premium body wash and hand wash segment, Narasimhan said the brand is witnessing steady growth in the range of 20 to 30 per cent CAGR. However, she indicated that rather than expanding Palmolive into new segments, the focus is on evaluating which global products are suitable for the Indian market.

“Actually, more than extending the brand Palmolive, we have a lot of products portfolio that is available globally. We are looking to see what of that product portfolio can legitimately be brought into India and make sense for the Indian consumer, and leverage the strengths that Colgate Palmolive India has. So that's a very active ongoing conversation,” she said.

Colgate-Palmolive India, which has been operational in the country for 88 years, currently accounts for around 4 to 5 % of the global revenue of the US-based parent company. Narasimhan noted that India is among the five markets identified by the multinational as key contributors to future growth.

“In the coming years, the contribution of India will certainly increase,” she said, adding that the country continues to be an integral part of the group’s overall strategy.

“If you listen to our global CEO... who was speaking even recently at a conference where he talked about the fact that India will add more middle-class people in the next few years than any other country in the world, and therefore represents a tremendous opportunity for us,” Narasimhan said.

In addition to expanding its product mix, Colgate-Palmolive India is strengthening its presence across distribution channels, including digital platforms. The company has introduced digital-first brands, such as Colgate Purple and the Max Fresh Sensories range, which includes mouthwash sticks targeted at niche consumer groups. These products are made available exclusively through online retail.

“We have quite a few, and we have a pipeline of many more,” she said.

Despite the growing presence of e-commerce, Narasimhan emphasised the continuing significance of traditional trade, including local kirana stores, which she described as forming the core of the company’s business. She also highlighted long-standing relationships with distributors across the country.

Earlier in May, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) had called for a halt in the purchase of CPIL products in Maharashtra, citing concerns over pricing practices favouring quick commerce platforms. When asked about this, Narasimhan said there is "enough room" for multiple sales channels in the market.

Addressing evolving consumer preferences, including an increased interest in health and natural products, Narasimhan stated that consumers primarily seek functional benefits and that CPIL’s offerings are built around this principle.

“Indian consumers are sensible enough to know that they look for a benefit, they find products that deliver to that benefit, and that's our primary job,” she said.

The oral care segment in India has seen intensified competition in recent times, with several companies introducing products based on ayurvedic and organic formulations.