Colgate-Palmolive elevates Prabha Parameswaran to Vice Chair role

New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive Company announced that Prabha Parameswaran has been named Vice Chair.

Parameswaran, who previously served as Group President, Growth and Strategy, will transition into this newly created role, where she will work closely with the leadership team to drive enterprise-wide priorities, including innovation, omni-channel demand generation, and the integration of artificial intelligence across operations.

She will also continue to lead Colgate-Palmolive’s sustainability and social impact initiatives.

Parameswaran’s career at Colgate-Palmolive spans nearly three decades, beginning in 1995 with Colgate-Palmolive India.

She has held significant roles across five continents, including Marketing Director for Personal Care and Home Care in Greater Asia, Vice President and General Manager in India, President of Colgate Africa, Eurasia, and President of Colgate Europe.