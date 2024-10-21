Colgate-Palmolive appoints Unilever’s Samir Singh as EVP, Marketing for APAC region

New Delhi: Samir Singh, the former Global Chief Marketing Officer, Personal Care, Unilever, will be joining Colgate-Palmolive as its Executive Vice-President, Marketing, APAC, with effect from December 1, 2024.

At Unilever, he was responsible for leading marketing, strategy, innovation, communication and advertising for three categories—skin cleansing, deodorants and oral care, across a global portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others.

Before being the global CMO of the Personal Care division at Unilever, he led the $6 billion P&L of Global Skin Cleansing.

He was also Chair, Unilever Asia Pte from 2021–23 and part of the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Management Committee from 2014–16, leading the Beauty & Personal Care business in India.

Singh joined HUL in India as a management trainee, and progressed through various roles of increasing responsibilities, including in CD/Sales for Foods, country and global roles in Beauty/Skin Care, and as Global Brand VP, Lifebuoy for which he won multiple Cannes Lions awards.

He has also created and launched new digital-first brands, and as an angel investor, he has worked with many start-up companies and VCs across Asia.

Singh lives in Singapore with his wife and two children, aged 17 and 12.