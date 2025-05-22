Colgate-Palmolive ad spends up 7% in Q4, 8.15% in FY25

New Delhi: Global FMCG giant Colgate-Palmolive India reported a 7% YoY increase in its advertising spends in the quarter ending March 2025.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, the company spent Rs 180.57 crore, up 6.92% from Rs 168.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the ad spends were down 10% on QoQ basis. The company had spent Rs 200.1 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

On an annual basis, Colgate Palmolive India spent 8.15% more than the previous year.

The FMCG giant spent Rs 822.46 in FY25. The company had spent Rs 760.42 crore in FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 355 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by lower sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 379.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,481.57 crore as against Rs 1,512.66 crore, it added.

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,452 crore as compared to Rs 1,481 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 1,003.95 crore compared to Rs 1,001.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit after tax for 2024-25 grew by 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,437 crore from Rs 1,324 crore in the previous year, the company said.

FY25 net sales were at Rs 5,999 crore compared to Rs 5,644 crore in FY24, it added.

"In FY25, the company achieved a 6.3 per cent year-on-year increase in topline revenue, with toothpaste recording mid-single-digit value growth.

The operating environment proved challenging in the second half of the year, primarily due to softening urban demand and intensified competition, which impacted Q4 performance," Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Managing Director & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said.

Looking forward, she said, "While we anticipate continued near-term macro headwinds, we expect to see a gradual recovery in market conditions in the latter part of the year."