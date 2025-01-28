Colgate-Palmolive ad spends marginally down in Q3 FY25

New Delhi: FMCG giant Colgate-Palmolive India Limited, on Tuesday, reported flat spending towards advertising and promotions during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The company spent Rs 200 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, marginally down from Rs 204 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, the advertising spends during Q3FY25 was 17.5% down from Rs 242.72 crores in the previous September quarter.

The profits witnessed a slight slump of 2.22 per cent, declining from Rs 322.78 crores, attributed to soft demand and a buoyant base of the previous year.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 330.11 crores in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Colgate-Palmolive, in its BSE filing, reported a 4.74 per cent increase in sales. The sales were up to Rs 1,452.21 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,386.41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Substantiating the results with a comment, Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “This has been a quarter of relatively soft demand, particularly in the urban market. In these market conditions and a heightened competitive landscape, we delivered a resilient performance this quarter with Toothpaste reporting mid-single digit intrinsic volume growth and continued competitive growth on toothbrushes.”

The FMCG brand continues to witness positive momentum in the premium portfolio, along with the margin profile that remains healthy as well. “During the quarter, we further strengthened our strategic commitment to enhancing India's Oral Health quotient by launching our and India’s largest oral health initiative, the Oral Health Movement. This consumer-focused, tech-driven initiative is designed to offer personalized AI-generated dental screening reports followed by recommendations and connections to free check ups at nearby dentists, in partnership with the IDA (Indian Dental Association),” she added.

For the nine months, the Company delivered net sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year at Rs. 4,547 Crore as compared to Rs. 4,164 Crore for the same period last year. Gross margin & EBITDA margin show sequential improvement over the previous quarter, while down from the last year’s high base. For the nine months, Net profit after tax was at Rs. 1,081.8 Crore as compared to Rs. 943.8 Crore, a growth of 14.6% year-on-year.