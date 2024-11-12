Coca-Cola spends Rs 1,520.21 crore on advertising & sales promotion in FY2024

New Delhi: Beverages major Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were up 35.47% to Rs 1,520.21 crore in FY2024. This was at Rs 1,122.11 crore in FY2023.

Coca-Cola also has a bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Private Ltd, which operates 16 plants. In FY24, HCCBL's expenses on 'advertising and sales promotion' were up 69.21% to Rs 108.11 crore.

Its consolidated profit fell 41.82% to Rs 420.29 crore in FY24, while its revenue rose 4.24% to Rs 4,713.38 crore, according to the company's filing to RoC (Registrar of Companies).

Its total income, which also includes other income, was up 4.19% to Rs 4,801.84 crore during the fiscal ended March 2024, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

In FY23, Coca-Cola India, an unlisted entity, reported a net profit of Rs 722.44 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 4,521.31 crore.

Moreover, royalties paid to its US-based parent, The Coca-Cola Company, also went up 4.68% to Rs 507.51 crore.

The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY24 was down 35.34% to Rs 171.42 crore. This was at Rs 265.14 crore a year earlier.

Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY24 were up 16.27% to Rs 4,210.11 crore.

The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid, is owned by Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Company.

India is the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola.