Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia onboards Greishma Singh as VP, Marketing

Gurgaon: Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia (INSWA) Operating Unit (OU) announced Greishma Singh as Vice-President of Marketing effective Sept 1, 2024.

She was most recently Vice-President of Customer and Commercial Leadership (C&CL) for the INSWA OU.

Singh will succeed Arnab Roy, who was recently named Global Category President, Coca-Cola Trademark.

“Across her roles Singh has been a high impact leader with a reputation for collaboration and inspirational people leadership,” stated Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia. “She has had significant wins most recently as the leader of C&CL driving key commercial initiatives and partnerships with customers and we are excited to see her move in to lead marketing.”

Singh has been with The Coca-Cola Company for a little over 15 years. During this time, she has held roles of increasing responsibility across Marketing, Strategy and C&CL in Australia and India.

Prior to rejoining INSWA, as part of the South Pacific Business Unit, Singh held a variety of roles in marketing across various brands like Glaceau, Vitaminwater, and Powerade.

She then moved into the strategy function, holding roles across business intelligence and planning. She completed her tenure in South Pacific heading the Strategy and Insights team for the Business Unit and leading the definition and implementation of the long-term growth strategy for the system in Australia.

Singh joined the company in 2008. In her new role, she will continue to be based in India along with her family.