New Delhi: Arjoon Bose has announced a new role as vice president marketing at Coach, overseeing Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, marking his transition into the fashion and retail sector. Bose shared the update in a LinkedIn post, describing it as a “new gig” as he steps into the role based in London.

“Tipping over into the world of fashion & retail as Vice President Marketing Coach for Europe, Middle East, Africa & India,” Bose wrote.

He added that the opportunity comes at a time of renewed focus on brand building, noting his intent to work with regional teams to bring the brand to a new generation of consumers through self-expression, courage, creativity and craftsmanship.

Bose also acknowledged senior colleagues at Coach and its parent company Tapestry for their support, writing, “Grateful to Sandeep, Joon, Anita and Matteo for your trust & support and a big thank you to everyone I’ve crossed thus far at our parent company Tapestry for the incredible welcome.”

Before joining Coach, Bose served as global chief marketing and digital officer at Bel. He has previously held senior international marketing and brand leadership roles at General Mills, including responsibilities across Europe, Australia, Asia and Latin America, and spent over a decade at L’Oréal in global and regional marketing positions. His experience spans brand strategy, creative leadership, digital marketing and business growth across FMCG and consumer brands.