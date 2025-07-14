CNBC-TV18 Prime to host inaugural Prime Circle

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18 Prime is set to host the first edition of the CNBC-TV18 Prime Circle on July 16, in an invite-only gathering that brings together international business and policy leaders.

Supported by HDFC Tru as the presenting partner, the event will feature a series of discussions focused on navigating global complexities in a changing economic and political landscape.

The event has been positioned as a closed-door forum for strategic conversation, with topics expected to include leadership during economic uncertainty, technological shifts, and the effects of geopolitical changes.

Speakers at the debut edition include Manny Maceda, Chairman of Bain & Company; Robert Rosenkranz, Chairman of Delphi Capital Management; George Yeo, former Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore; Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India; and Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities. Sonal Holland, India’s only Master of Wine, will lead a curated experience as part of the evening’s programme.

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 from CNBC-TV18 Prime, commented, “CNBC-TV18 Prime aims to bring the pulse of global markets to India through an India-first lens. With Prime Circle, we are creating a marquee platform for high-impact, strategic conversations that reflect the opportunities and risks for India, a global force to recon with. We are honoured to welcome an exceptional line-up of voices who offer real perspective, experience, and foresight.”

Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities, added, "Our partnership with CNBC-TV18 Prime enables us to leverage our research-driven expertise to deliver actionable market insights and foster financial literacy across television and digital platforms. We look forward to co-creating impactful content, engaging with investors at marquee events, and, through the upcoming Prime Circle event, facilitating meaningful global dialogue that shapes the future of India’s capital markets."

The event is supported by HDFC Tru as Presenting Partner, with Big Mint and Reliance Industries as Associate Partners.