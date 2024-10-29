CMO Amit Gujral departs from JK Tyre & Industries

New Delhi: Amit Gujral, the Chief Marketing Officer of JK Tyre & Industries, has moved on from the company after a five-year stint.

Gujral, with over 28 years of experience in marketing, joined JK Tyre after a 16-year tenure as CMO at LG Electronics India.

He joined LG in 2003 as its R&D Business Unit Head, 3G Devices and was elevated to the CMO role in 2009.

One of his standout achievements was the launch of the campaign "JK Tyre Desh Ka Tyre – Jab Hindustan Mile Hindustan Se," which successfully cemented JK Tyre's identity as an emblem of Indian pride with global aspirations.