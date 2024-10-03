Club FM’s bucket-list challenge to set an important reminder this World Heart Day

New Delhi: Club FM, Kerala’s leading radio station launched the ‘Club FM Bucketlist Challenge’ in celebration of World Heart Day on September 29 – to focus on the rising issue of heart attacks among the under-40 population. As per statistics, 25% of heart attack patients are below 40. Therefore, the campaign aimed to drive home the critical importance of heart health by engaging its radio listeners for two consecutive days, across all six stations in Kerala.

The listeners were asked to reflect on the question: “What is on your bucket list to accomplish before you turn 40?” to set the tone for the discussion. After callers shared a wide variety of aspirations and dreams for two days, Club FM RJs revisited their bucket list conversations with a crucial message: “Along with your amazing bucket list dreams, RJs requested listeners to make sure they add heart health also into their “before 40 bucket list” – reasoning that 25% of heart attacks are before 40. The message at the end was: “Don’t just chase your dreams—take care of your heart, too.”

Club FM partnered with leading hospitals in Kerala to further emphasise this life-saving message. Renowned cardiologists joined the campaign, offering expert advice and adding credibility to the initiative. The above campaign was extended into social media platforms of Club FM, by executing a series of vox pop exercises in key locations. Herein, club FM RJs met listeners and spoke to them in person.

In another celebration of Heart Day, Club FM hosted a live performance at Kannur mall, to captivate onlookers by delivering a message on heart health and emergency response.