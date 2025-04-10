Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

New Delhi: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has appointed Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer.

Anuj Rathi, the current Chief Growth and Business Officer, has stepped down from his role.

In her new role, Singhal will oversee the business, growth, marketing, and customer experience functions. Over the next month, she will work closely with Rathi.

Rathi said, “It’s been an incredible ride leading Cleartrip. From flagship events like Nation on Vacation and Big Billion Days to strengthening customer trust, our focus was always on creating a superior product experience. As I move on, I do so with deep pride in the team and confidence that Cleartrip will continue to raise the bar under Singhal’s leadership.”

Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “We thank Rathi for his immense contributions to Cleartrip over the past year. His leadership has helped the platform scale to new heights, and we wish him the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

He added, “Travel is a significant focus for us at Flipkart, and we are deeply committed to investing in and scaling the business to unlock its huge potential. We are excited to welcome Singhal into this pivotal role. With her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer behaviour, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and lead Cleartrip into its next phase of expansion.”

Singhal said, “Cleartrip has built a strong foundation as a travel-first brand with a customer-first philosophy. I am excited to take on this role and work alongside an exceptional team to unlock the immense potential in travel. With 2025 being a critical year for growth, our focus will be on driving value, enhancing customer experiences, and delivering innovations that make travel simpler and more rewarding for every Indian.”

Singhal currently leads the beauty, FMCG, and general merchandise business. Since joining Flipkart in 2019, she has worked on events, customer growth, and platform.