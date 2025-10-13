Citi India appoints Srini Kannan as head of digital, tech, comm, biz for CCB

New Delhi: Citi India has appointed Srini Kannan as the Head of Digital, Technology, Communication, Business & Professional Services, and Industrials for Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) in India, effective from early December 2025.

In his new role, Kannan will oversee CCB’s market presence across these industries, leveraging Citi’s global network spanning over 94 countries, and serve as a strategic advisor to the bank’s clients in India. He will also support the execution of Citi’s industry coverage strategy and explore investment banking opportunities.

Gunjan Kalra, Head of CCB Japan, Australia and Asia North & Asia South, said: “I am very pleased to be welcoming Srini to our commercial banking franchise in India. I am confident that his track record, particularly around effective coverage of high-growth companies, in one of the most dynamic and largest markets globally, will serve him in good stead at Citi.”

“Srini’s experience in excellent client service and full spectrum banking solutions will add to our growing franchise in India as we look to intensify our coverage of companies across these key industries by offering them everything from cash management to capital markets solutions. I look forward to working closely with him in continuing to deliver the best of Citi for our mid-sized corporate clients in India” he added.

K Balasubramanian, CEO, Citi India and Banking Head, Indian Subcontinent, said: “Srini is an excellent addition to our CCB franchise in India, which is among the largest across Citi globally and poised to expand in the coming years. The business is deeply embedded in the country’s vibrant startup community and banks almost half of India’s unicorns. I believe the verticals Srini will lead and focus on are all future engines of growth for India and Citi.”

Kannan has extensive experience across equity, debt, M&A, financing, risk management, and payments. He most recently served as Head of Innovation Economy and Venture Capital coverage in India at JPMorgan, leading a team focused on founder-led or VC-backed high-growth companies. Previously, he helped build JPMorgan's mid-corporate business in South India, making it the country’s largest market.

Kannan began his banking career at Citi in 2002 as part of the Corporate Banking team in Chennai and Coimbatore. Between 2009 and 2019, he covered multiple sectors, including Diversified Industries, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Consumer and Healthcare, and the Financial Institutions Group, managing relationships with several conglomerates.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Madras and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.