Cipla Health reinforces Prolyte ORS compliance under FSSAI directive

New Delhi: Cipla Health has welcomed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recent directive requiring the removal of the term “ORS” from food and beverage product names, labels, and trademarks unless the product meets the medically approved formulation of an Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) as mandated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Prolyte ORS, the company’s flagship rehydration solution, is formulated in accordance with WHO guidelines to provide the correct balance of electrolytes, glucose, and sodium for effective therapeutic rehydration.

Cipla Health has stated that transparency and integrity are central to its labelling practices and describes Prolyte ORS as the #AsliORS.

Commenting on the development, Shivam Puri, MD & CEO at Cipla Health, said, “The recent FSSAI directive is a significant step towards protecting consumer trust and safeguarding public health by bringing greater transparency and the availability of safe, effective rehydration solutions.

He added, “At Cipla Health, we have always placed consumer trust at the forefront. Our market leading brand ProlyteORS has always adhered to the highest standards of formulation integrity and #AsliORS is more than a promise, it’s our unwavering commitment to transparency, quality, and efficacy for every consumer.”