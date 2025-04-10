CIFDAQ Group appoints Smrita Singh as Group CBCO

New Delhi: CIFDAQ Group, a cryptocurrency exchange, Web 3.0 and blockchain ecosystem, has appointed Smrita Singh as Group Chief Brand and Communications Officer (CBCO).

Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ Group, said, “The cryptocurrency industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, projected to attain a valuation of $5 billion globally by 2030. This appointment is part of our strategy to build a future-ready leadership team capable of navigating rapid change, scaling operations, and creating meaningful impact. Singh’s strategic storytelling expertise will be key to building trust and strengthening engagement across stakeholders—from consumers and regulators to partners worldwide.”

As the Group CBCO, Singh will be responsible for elevating the presence and reputation of CIFDAQ Group, with a special focus on shaping the company’s narrative in India.

Singh has 19+ years of experience building brands and spearheading communications strategies.

Prior to joining CIFDAQ Group, Singh was the VP – Policy Communications at Dream Sports wherein she worked on shaping the corporate narrative, ensuring brand growth, and driving policy impact for Dream11.

She has previously worked at organisations like FedEx, KOOH Sports, Jet Airways.

“Joining CIFDAQ at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity and a challenge,” said Singh. “As we redefine the future of blockchain and financial technology, my focus is on amplifying our brand voice and reinforcing our values—transparency, trust, compliance, and innovation—to connect meaningfully with both Indian and global communities.”

The company has also appointed Ankur Sharma as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).