CIFDAQ appoints Anuj Barasia as Global Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: CIFDAQ, an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, announced the appointment of Anuj Barasia as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this role, Barasia will spearhead CIFDAQ’s global marketing strategy.

Barasia has over 18 years of experience in marketing and brand strategy. Over the last decade, he has held leadership roles at major gaming brands such as Twelvethman and Spartan Poker.

In addition to his expertise in fintech and blockchain, Barasia has also worked as a gaming consultant.

Himanshu Maradiya, Chairman and Founder of CIFDAQ, stated, “As we continue to expand CIFDAQ’s presence in the global financial landscape, Anuj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our brand strategy and user engagement. His deep understanding of fintech trends and digital transformation will enable us to create a more connected, secure, and innovative ecosystem for our users.”



Barasia commented, “I am thrilled to join CIFDAQ at such a transformative time. As blockchain and AI continue to revolutionize financial systems, I look forward to leading CIFDAQ’s marketing efforts, expanding our global presence, and driving strategic partnerships that accelerate growth and innovation.”



