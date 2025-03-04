Chivas Regal onboards Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as global brand ambassador

New Delhi: Chivas Regal has announced Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as its global brand ambassador in a multiyear partnership.

Leclerc is also a self-taught pianist and composer. Chivas Regal and Leclerc will be hosting a one-night-only pop-up piano bar to combine music and whiskey. Dubbed Leclerc’s, the bar will open on March 11 in Melbourne, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener in the city later that week.

The event will give Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc whisky cocktails to limited guests. The event will also feature a guest appearance from Leclerc.

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, Chivas Regal, said, “It’s no secret Leclerc has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership. The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavour notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.”

Leclerc added, “Success is about blending all the right notes - on and off the track. My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way. Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I’m excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership.”

To win a spot at Leclerc’s in Melbourne and meet Leclerc, people can head to TimeOut Melbourne to enter and find out more. The closing date for entry is Saturday, March 8.