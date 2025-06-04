Chirag Alawadhi steps down from The Leapfrog Network

New Delhi: Chirag Alawadhi has announced his departure from The Leapfrog Network, stepping down as Co-Founder and CEO after more than three years at the helm of the creative agency. His exit marks the end of a nine-year journey in agency-building, as he shifts focus to content ecosystem development and strategic consulting.

Alawadhi shared the update via LinkedIn, stating, "After 9 years of building businesses, I'm now focused on building the infrastructure and knowledge systems that will empower the next generation of marketers and entrepreneurs."

Founded in December 2021, The Leapfrog Network made its name in digital campaigns and community engagement. Under Alawadhi’s leadership, the agency cultivated a reputation for creative brand storytelling and built digital networks reaching millions.

According to his statement, Alawadhi does not plan to start another agency. Instead, he intends to consult with agencies and marketing teams, work on the development of marketing tools, and collaborate with global brands.

"This isn't goodbye to the industry that shaped me – it's a shift toward deeper impact," he said.

Throughout his career, Alawadhi has delivered over 1,300 campaigns and contributed to revenues surpassing $7 million. He has worked with brands such as EMAMI, Lenskart, Airtel, OTT Play, Reliance, and Tata Motors. Reflecting on his journey, he called it his "real-world MBA in digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and resilience."

His decision aligns with a broader trend of agency leaders reconsidering conventional operational models in favour of approaches focused on long-term industry transformation.