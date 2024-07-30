Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags digital & media mandate for Eveready

New Delhi: Experience Commerce (EC), an integrated digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the annual digital and media mandate for Eveready Industries India.
The account, to be managed by EC's Mumbai office, will encompass a range of services, including social media management, online reputation management (ORM), SEO, website maintenance, and comprehensive media planning and buying for Eveready’s battery, flashlights, and lighting business units.
Eveready recently launched a campaign titled "Awaaz Uthaney Ka Power" to promote its newly introduced flashlight featuring a high-decibel siren.
Past campaigns include "Give Me Red" and "Khelenge Toh Seekhenge.”
As the retainership agency, Experience Commerce aims to elevate Eveready’s digital presence by leveraging its expertise to enhance brand awareness and engagement.
The agency plans to create content tailored to Eveready’s target audience across various social media platforms, amplifying media outreach through both organic and paid campaigns.
Additionally, EC will assume responsibility for managing Eveready’s website, ensuring regular updates, maintenance, and defect fixes, alongside hosting and domain management.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Battery and Flashlight, Eveready Industries India, quoted, "As a brand deeply rooted in innovation and consumer-centricity, Eveready continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of our audience. We recognize the pivotal role of digital in our growth journey and are delighted to join forces with Experience Commerce. Their passion and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."
Andrew D’mellow, Vice President of Business Development at Experience Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with our new partner Eveready. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering integrated services and driving meaningful engagement for brands. With our expertise and Eveready’s forward-looking approach, we are poised to elevate Eveready’s digital presence to new heights."