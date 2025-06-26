Cheil X appoints Ankit Singh as National Strategy Director

New Delhi: Cheil X has appointed Ankit Singh as National Strategy Director, as the agency continues to expand its leadership across strategy, creative, and brand experience.

He will report to Jitender Dabas, CEO, Cheil X, and will oversee strategic planning across all Cheil X companies in India.

Ankit Singh most recently worked at Hilton, where he was Director, Brand Marketing for South Asia, overseeing brand positioning across the region. Prior to that, he led the strategy function at Leo Burnett North, where he contributed to the growth of the Delhi office. He also played a key role at BBH Delhi, supporting the agency’s expansion into a new region.

Singh has worked on brand strategy for companies including PepsiCo, Coca‑Cola, Reckitt, Unilever, Niva Bupa, Blackberrys, Apple, Uber, and Tinder. His experience spans brand building, cultural insights, and technology-led solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Jitender Dabas said, “I’ve always believed that a strong strategic core doesn’t just solve business problems for brands – it shapes the agency’s ability to stay ahead of change. Ankit brings his expertise of partnering with big global and Indian brands and an astute understanding of what marketing and brands need today. We are building a winning team and Ankit will be a key player in that formation.”

Ankit Singh, now in his new role at Cheil X, added, “Data and technology are reshaping how brands connect with people, and Cheil has long been at the forefront of this shift — creating connected experiences across the consumer journey. I’ve always been drawn to building new things, so when Jeetu shared his bold vision for Cheil X, it felt like the perfect moment and the right place to build a future‑ready agency that delivers impact at scale.”