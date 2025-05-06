Channelplay appoints senior leaders to drive growth and digital innovation

New Delhi: Channelplay has announced a series of senior-level appointments as part of its efforts to strengthen leadership across key business verticals. The company, which operates in retail execution and visual merchandising, is bringing in new leadership to support its expansion in offline retail, digital services, and AI-led hiring solutions.

The three appointments include Gaurav Arora as Senior Product Manager, Krishna Singh as Strategic Growth Leader for the Go-to-Market vertical, and Lav Bhardwaj as Business Head – Digital Solutions.

Suhas Misra, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Channelplay, said the appointments align with the company's growth priorities and the changing retail landscape. “As the retail and consumer landscape continues to evolve, we are scaling our leadership with professionals who bring deep domain expertise, digital agility and execution excellence,” he said.

Gaurav Arora joined Channelplay in January 2025. He brings experience across recruitment technology, fintech and SaaS, having previously worked with CarDekho and Indus Valley Partners. At Channelplay, he is leading the development of AI-powered recruitment tools, focusing on automating sourcing, screening and scheduling processes.

“AI is redefining recruitment today,” Arora said. “Channelplay’s approach offers an opportunity to widen the recruitment funnel while easing the pressure on hiring teams.”

Lav Kumar Bhardwaj joined the company in November 2024 as Business Head – Digital Solutions. With over 10 years of experience in retail and consumer digital transformation, Bhardwaj is tasked with scaling Channelplay’s tech-led services, including automation, analytics and AI-based tools.

“Digital execution today is a strategic growth driver,” Bhardwaj said. “We are focused on building systems that improve agility and decision-making for client brands.”

Krishna Awatar Singh also joined recently as Strategic Growth Leader for the GTM vertical. With over two decades of experience in offline retail and distribution strategies across FMCG, personal care, and consumer durables, Singh is responsible for designing and executing offline expansion plans tailored to individual brand needs.

“Channelplay’s capabilities in execution offer a solid foundation to build market-specific strategies that deliver sustained results,” Singh said.