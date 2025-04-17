Chanel announces Ananya Panday as first ever Indian brand ambassador

Mumbai: Hindi film actress Ananya Panday was announced the first ever Indian ambassador for Chanel, a French luxury brand.

Her appointment as Chanel’s ambassador follows months of speculation, which intensified after her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris and her frequent nods to the brand on social media.

The 26 years old actress took her Instagram account to officially communicate the announcement.

According to a report, it is known that Chanel has chosen Panday to not only engage with India’s young and aspirational audience but also tap into the burgeoning luxury market, which is projected to reach USD 28 - 32 billion by 2030.

The young actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Kesari 2, has with this collaboration managed to foreshadow many senior names.