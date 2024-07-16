Chandrika soap relaunches in Tamil Nadu with proposition "Double Benefits through Double Ayurveda”

Delhi: Chandrika, the soap brand with an 80-year heritage in Ayurveda, from Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has announced its relaunch in Tamil Nadu with a proposition: "Double Benefits through Double Ayurveda."

Chandrika’s latest TVC captures the essence of Double Ayurveda. Set on a film set, the commercial aims to highlight the combined benefits of Chandrika's Ayurvedic ingredients, neem and coconut oil.

The TVC features brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh. The TVC aims to demonstrate that, like the soap, users can feel confident and assured that their skin will stay protected and glowing, reflecting their versatility and natural beauty.

S Prasanna Rai, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, expressed enthusiasm about this relaunch, stating, “We are delighted to launch the improved Chandrika Soap in Tamil Nadu, tailored specifically for this region. Our consumers prioritize skin protection, which led us to innovate with the 'Double Ayurveda' pack. This new formulation offers dual benefits of protection and glow, aligning perfectly with Chandrika's longstanding Ayurvedic principles.”

He further added, “This launch highlights our commitment to understanding and fulfilling our customers' preferences and needs, as we strive to exceed their expectations."