Century Pulp & Paper appoints Vector Brand Solutions as Brand & Communications agency on record

Delhi: Century Pulp and Paper (CPP), part of the Aditya Birla Group, has appointed Vector Brand Solutions as their brand and communications agency on record, for their portfolio.

Part of Quotient Ventures, Vector Brand Solutions is a brand-first full funnel creative agency based out of Mumbai.

Mahuya Chaturvedi, Marketing and Consumer Product Head, Century Pulp and Paper, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vector as our agency partners, as we enter the next phase of our growth journey. The Vector team brings a potent combination of deep strategic thinking and a sharp creative approach, and together we hope to engage with consumers in new and meaningful ways. We are super-excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of this category.”

Hari Krishnan, Group Chief Business Officer, Quotient Ventures, added, “We are excited to partner Century Pulp & Paper for their ambitious growth plans. We are grateful to them for placing their faith in us to disrupt the market and expand their reach and footprint across the nation. Working alongside not just one of the pioneers in this industry, but also such a passionate team, is both exciting and fulfilling. We look forward to building a new brand narrative for Century.”